Two popular festivals return after COVID closures

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two popular festivals are back this year after in-person festivals were canceled in 2020.

The 2nd Street Festival is back this weekend for its 33rd anniversary.

The festival features two days of music, ranging from jazz to R&B to reggae to gospel, the festival will be held in historic Jackson Ward on North 2nd Street between East Broad and East Jackson Streets.

This year, the festival features hometown grown Plunky and the Oneness as the headliner. Plunky is no stranger to performing at the festival. However, as this year's headliner, the experience is even more special as he will perform for his home crowd.

"The most exciting part of most any performance is the crowd. What's most exciting is the reaction of the crowd to the music, not their reaction to Plunky, but their reaction to the funk, to the soul, to the groove of the music and that's so exciting, it's a communal experience," Plunky said. "The more they're into it, the better we play, so that makes the crowd, the audience, actually a part of the music. They get to influence the music when they clap, when they clap along, when they cheer, that makes up go in a certain direction, it certainly raises the energy level of the stage and of the audience."

Plunky and the Oneness will perform on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on the Waverly Crawford Stage. There are also so many other acts to catch on Saturday and Sunday.

For festival hours and a list of performers, visit the event's website. The festival is free.

20 miles rest of Richmond is the 18th annual Powhatan Festival of the Grape Wine Festival. It is also being held on Saturday at the County Historic Courthouse Village.

The festival will offer wineries, distillers, craft brewers, En'Novation Band and craft and food vendors.

People come from all over to attend the festival.

"I think it's the community, the community comes together to pull this event off. We open up our town and we welcome you in and we work with so many different community partners," Angie Cabell, a member of the Powhatan Chamber of Commerce, said. "And I hate to list because I'm going to leave somebody out but really, it is the Powhatan community that comes together to welcome the rest of the Richmond region to our town for a day."

Cabell said that visitors are welcome to come and have a good time but urged them to be prepared to be patient as the event will likely be crowded. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For tickets, visit their website or get tickets at any C&F Bank.