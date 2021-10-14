Tour de Midnight ride to benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of cyclists will take to the countryside this weekend for the annual Tour De Midnight.

"So the 30 kilometers goes through Rockville, loops around and comes back to the brewery. The 50k goes through Montpelier and then the 100k course goes through both of those and goes all the way out to Lake Anna in Louisa County," Dennis Terry, the director of the Tour De Midnight, said.

Riders shouldn't be fooled by the name.

"We combine the Tour De France theme along with the Midnight Brewery and that's how we came up with the Tour De Midnight. It is a daytime ride," Terry said.

The ride benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, which was founded in 1978, and offers awareness, support and outreach to the more than 80,000 people diagnosed in Virginia.

"And there's going to be new people that get diagnosed as we move forward so it's about helping those that have it now and those that are going to have it in the near or in the future," Terry said.

To register for the event, click here. If you miss Wednesday's deadline, you will be able to sign up on Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

Even if you aren't a rider in the event, you can support those who are by cheering on those who are riding at the after-party. There will also be a special edition beer made especially for the ride.

There will also be an adaptive bike to allow adults or children with a disability the chance to ride.