This organization empowers women of color who bike in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tamara Broadnax and Tanya Jones are members of Black Girls Do Bike Richmond, a national bike organization that targets women of color who would like to bike.

"It's very important for us to reach out to those ladies to teach them the basic skills and the etiquette so that they feel confident riding on their bike by themselves and with others," Broadnax, the leader of the Richmond chapter, said.

This band of women is on a mission to equip women with the necessary tools to have a successful ride on the road. With more than one thousand members, the sisterhood is growing.

The group's favorite event to participate in is the Virginia Credit Union Moonlight Ride. The nighttime car-free event is happening on Friday.

“So that adds an extra appeal to it. Because for folks who aren't used to riding at night, it's a very safe place in a safe event to do that and it's a very family-friendly event as well," Broadnax said.

Friday's ride offers a family-friendly three-mile ride or the eight-mile ride for those who want to take on a challenge.

To learn more about the organization, visit its Facebook page. To register for the ride, you can do so online or in person at Friday's packet pick-up and pre-ride party that starts at 5:30 p.m. at Sports Backers' stadium.