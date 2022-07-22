RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend, you can enjoy a cold glass of lemonade at CBS6 and around Richmond.

Anthem LemonAid is raising money for kids with cancer.

One of those kids is Thomas Carley. Vaughan Clark works with the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"He was just diagnosed in December of 2020 with leukemia and just has done exceptionally well with his treatments and reacclimating back into school, back into normal life after having gone through something so traumatic," Clark said.

The journey has been challenging for the budding sixth grader and his family.

"To be dealing with COVID and then dealing with something so completely unexpected," Clark said.

Thomas is now using his unexpected challenge to inspire others.

"I just wanted to help out people who helped me and give back to that community who helped me push forward and go through my treatments," Carley said.

As this year's ambassador, Thomas got to work early this year.

"My first LemonAid stand for Anthem LemonAid was with my friends at school."

The word got out and so did supporters.

"It was really cool seeing my whole community come to school, help me support my health. My goal is to help the kids who will come after and before me," Carley said.

"Anthem LemonAid raises funds that go directly to support hematology and oncology services at the Children's Hospital of Richmond. So all the funds raised through this event stay right here locally in Richmond to help patients and local families," Vaughan said.

Research is ongoing at the hospital.

"It's such an amazing facility right here in Richmond, for patients and families going through anything and everything. I mean, cancer being one of them, and they have the opportunity to stay right here in Richmond to receive such exceptional care."

It's an important lifeline for Thomas and his family.

"Oftentimes, if you're not, if you can't see it, if you don't see what's happening, you're kind of removed from it. But they had the opportunity to participate in something that was bigger than themselves and make such a huge contribution," Vaughan said.

Thomas' Anthem LemonAid stand will be in Triangle Park in The Fan on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

"Getting through the day, that's all you need to do. Get through that singular day and don't focus on the big picture, focus on all the great moments. Stand tall, don't give up and push through the day."

Anthem LemonAid is this weekend. You can find LemonAid stands all over your community and businesses.