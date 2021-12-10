Tacky Light Run to return to in-person event

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s time for Richmond’s most fun evening event, back to its in-person traditional format.

"Back to its full charm, CarMax Tacky Light Run back at its tacky Wonderland also known as Mines Park and Walton park in Midlothian, we’re excited about it," Pete Woody, the communications Manager for Sports Backers, said.

"It's a 6K fun run, fun run social, very social event that starts in Mines Park and it takes you through Walton Park on foot and Walton Park, if you haven't seen it or if you have you know it's just an amazing collection of holiday lights, of tacky lights, of every decoration you can imagine," Woody said.

The subdivision will also be filled with themed parties, selfies and contests. Whether you run, walk, jog, have a stroller, you’ll experience a festive holiday outing.

Organizers of the race encourage participants to show up wearing an ugly sweater.

This year’s Carmax Tacky Light Run is on Saturday at Mines Park. The pre-event starts at 4 p.m. and the run is at 6 p.m. You can register online or walk-up registration is on Saturday at Mines Park. If you’ve registered, packet pick-up is Friday at Sports Backers Stadium.