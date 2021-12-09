Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara and the Nutcracker return to the stage

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker, choreographed by Artistic Director Stoner Winslett and accompanied by the Richmond Symphony, returns to the stage this weekend.

“Last year was the first time in the history of Richmond Ballet that we did not perform Nutcracker," said Brett Bonda, the managing director of the Richmond Ballet.

The holiday classic will have fewer students on stage because of safety and Pupcracker is postponed until next year.

"We are back to our traditional Nutcracker the dancers are going to be you know professional company is going to be on stage, of course, and lots of students from the school of Richmond Ballet and Minds In Motion are going to be there," Bonda said.

This is the last year to see the current sets and costumes as new sets will premiere in December of 2022.

"So that's the big thing for this year, it's sort of like one of those swan songs I guess. You know, come and see it for the one last time before premiering new ones next season," Bonda said.

Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker runs December 11 through December 23 at the Dominion Energy Center. For more information visit the ballet's website or purchase tickets here.