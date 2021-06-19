Science Museum of Virginia to feature new dinosaur exhibit

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Tyrannosaurus Rex and some of his family members are on display at the Science Museum of Virginia, in “Tyrannosaurus: Meet the Family” just in time for Father’s Day weekend.

"It is an amazing exhibit, not just about the most popular Tyrannosaurus Rex, that’s the one everybody knows, but it’s about Tyrannosaurus Rex and all of his relatives. There are a lot of relatives of tyrannosaurus, from chicken-sized animals to the one that’s 40 feet long," says Timshel Purdum, who is known as the Dinosaur Expert.

Purdum is called the dinosaur expert and she says whether you’re two or 102, you’ll be surprised and blown away by the exhibit.

"It’s hard not to have a wow factor when you can walk into an exhibition and see skeletons the size of a school bus. You’re going to be amazed. There’s a specimen of a dinosaur called Scotty and it’s just huge," Purdum said.

The exhibit is interactive, so there’s a lot to take away from it.

"There are over 30 different types of Tyrannosaur and we only think about the one. There are over 1,000 types of dinosaurs in general, so I think another really good idea the diversity of these animals. Oh, and they’re not, extinct birds are dinosaurs. You’ll get that from the exhibit too," Purdum said.

"Tyrannosaurus: Meet the Family" opens on Saturday at the Science Museum of Virginia. Visit the museum’s website for more information.

Also at the museum will be a Father’s Day concert featuring internationally-known guitarist and vocalist Jonathan Butler. The South African-born musician is performing on Father's Day at 3 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. in the Thalhimer Pavilion.

To get tickets for the performance, call (804) 510-9999.