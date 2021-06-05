Saturday to host events offering food, community and music

RICHMOND, Va. -- Food, music and community is the theme for the weekend. All of these events will be happening on Saturday, June 5.

Petersburg’s first Strawberry Festival will run from 9 a.m. to 1 pm at the River Street Market in Petersburg. The event offers shoppers and diners a strawberry-themed experience throughout Historic Old Towne.

Next, it’s Celebrate Varina in Dorey Park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will feature live music, kids' activities, vendors, and food trucks. While you’re there, check out Dorey Park Farmers Market by the recreation center.

In Hanover, it’s the Hanover Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Richmond Harley Davidson in Ashland, sponsored by Hanover Patriots and Five-O’s Tiki Foundation. The festival will feature five bands, adult beverages and more than 10 food trucks.

For more information on each of these events, visit their Facebook pages.