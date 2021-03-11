Run or walk wherever you are to support homeless animals in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A new year and a new way to participate in the annual Dog Jog and 5K Run.

The Richmond SPCA’s 19th annual Dog Jog and 5K run may not be the in-person event you’re used to, but you’ll have two ways to participate -- at the official course at Deep Run Park in Henrico County or wherever you are.

Tabitha F. Treloar, Director of Communications at Richmond SPCA, said, "And the great thing about the new format of the event is that we have people from as far as Oregon and the United Kingdom who are also participating with us, and who will be using the RaceJoy app to be part of the Dog Jog and 5K Run."

If you choose to do the 5K or the 1-mile Dog Jog at Deep Run Park in person, safety measures will be taken.

The event will take place during the full week of March 19-21, so people who come in person to the park can have plenty of space to socially distance.

Everybody who registers has free access to the Racejoy app, which is free to download.

And when you do, the voice of CBS 6 Greg McQuade will guide you through mile markers and progress points.

The Dog Jog and 5K Run supports thousands of homeless animals cared for every year.

This year's fundraising goal is $125.000. And Treloar said they’re already close to that goal.

Packet pick-up is March 15 and 16 at the Humane Center. To register and get more information, visit

richmondspca.org.

