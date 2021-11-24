🚂Thanksgiving Weekend Events: Model trains, holiday lights, Legendary Santa and more

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here’s a look at some of the events happening across RVA for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Provided to WTVR Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond Downtown.



Legendary Santa at Children’s Museum of Richmond

Legendary Santa arrives Friday Morning at the Children’s Museum of Richmond Downtown for the 85th holiday season.

The Richmond tradition continues this year with a few changes, like the opportunity to visit in-person or virtually.

Masks are required for guests ages five and up and tickets are needed to visit with Legendary Santa. (NOTE: The Downtown location will be opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 4 because of the Christmas Parade, where you’ll also be able to see Legendary Santa.)

Click here for more information or call 804-474-7062.

Science Museum of Virginia

Model Railroad Show at Science Museum of Virginia

Model trains, not just for the young but the young at heart, see hundreds of them at the 44th annual Model Railroad Show presented by Dominion Energy at the Science Museum of Virginia.

For three days you’ll see a wide variety of train displays, intricate landscapes and miniatures cities.

The show is Friday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For ticket information, visit the Science Museum of Virginia’s website.

WTVR Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights is now lighting up Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden nightly from 4 – 10 p.m. through Jan. 9. (The garden will be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well as Dec. 24 and 25.)

The theme of this year’s theme Gardenfest is Naturally Connected, which officials said "highlights how we are all connected to each other and Nature."

Displays include the maze of lights is designed as a spider web, lights showing the lifecycle of a butterfly, oversized flower forms as well as familiar favorites like the peacock.

Tickets are available online ONLY and must be purchased in advance. Click here for more information or call at 804-262-9887.

Illuminate Light Show and Santa's Village



Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village at Meadow Event Park

Illuminate Light Show and Santa’s Village is also open nightly at 5:30 p.m. at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

The Show is giving $5 off admission to anyone who brings at least one new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. The non-profit helps families deal with childhood cancer.

Illuminate runs through Jan. 2. Purchase tickets online at IlluminateLightShow.com.