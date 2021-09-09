Richmond street festival showcases local art, gives back to community

RICHMOND, Va. -- For 30 years, the 43rd Street Gallery has been hosting one of the longest-running street festivals in Richmond. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but is returning this year.

Robin Cage, the founder and owner of the gallery, said she started the festival to not only bring people into the Forest Hill neighborhood but also to showcase local talent.

"We do. This is a well-juried show. We keep it small, we focus on local artists," Cage said.

While the festival has been going on for 30 years, the gallery has been up and running in the same location for 35 years.

Cage said that this year's festival will be scaled back a bit compared to its usual size.

"I only have 60 artists instead of 80. But we're trying to make it possible for people to social distance, she the artist and enjoy the show. We're not going to have live music this year but we will have food and have places for folks to stand," Cage said.

The festival not only showcases local artists but also gives back to the community.

"We're working with CARITAS now. They are the largest provider of adult shelter in the Richmond area and have a number of other programs that they work with and they work hard trying to get folks from addiction and homelessness to stability," Cage said.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We do have the neighborhood blocked off a bit but this year will have additional parking down to Forest Hill Park."

In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, a moment of silence will be held at noon. The moment of silence will also be used to remember those who lost their lives to COVID-19.