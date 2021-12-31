Richmond running club kicking year off with 5k race

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond club will be hitting the ground running for the new year.

Richmond Road Runners Club will hit the ground running to kick in the new year with its First Day 5k.

"It is kind of a great way to kick off the year. There's a 5K run that is super family-friendly, my kids have done it for plenty of years and then there's the kid's run," Rainey Nikawski, the president of the club, said.

Families still have time to register for Saturday's event at ACAC-Midlothian.

"As of right now, registration is still online. We will be doing same-day registration, so if you wake up feeling great, ready to start the new year, just head on over to ACAC and we can register you right there," Nikawaski said.

Day-of registration will start at 9 a.m., the First Day 5k is at 11 a.m. and the kid's run is at 11:45 a.m.

"One of the most unique aspects of this 5k, there is an eveningwear aspect. We have prizes for the best-dressed couple so you can wear an evening gown or a tux and there are awards for that specific category," Nikawaski said.

The First Day 5k is outside and participants will be spread out.

"We do not have baby strollers, we do not have pets on the course and that's really for the safety of our runners and the ability to maintain a safe course for everyone," Nikawaski said.

If you decide to sleep in, you can still do the 5k virtually. To register, volunteer or get more information on the race, visit their website.