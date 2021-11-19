Richmond readies for holiday season with slate of festive events

RICHMOND, Va. -- Get in the holiday spirit with Christmas at Granny's and the annual craft and design show in addition to some in-person holiday music.

Holiday shopping is in full swing at Christmas at Granny's Craft Show at the Virginia Cliffe Inn on Mountain Road. The Glen Allen tradition started in the 1980s. The Inn is filled with a variety of handmade items, gifts, baked goods and much more.

Food trucks and hot cider will be available. This year, the show partners with a local non-profit, a private school that serves children with learning challenges.

Christmas at Granny's runs through Sunday and tickets are $5. Seniors can shop on Friday from 10 a.m. through 12 p.m. For tickets, visit the event's website.

For more holiday shopping, check out the 57th annual craft and design show. The event is online and will feature artists from all over the country.

The show is sponsored by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Shopping online is free but a suggested donation of $10 will benefit VizArts. For ticketed events and experiences running Friday through Sunday, visit their website.

Sacred Heart Cathedral will be holding its 30th anniversary of the Holiday Festival of Music. The event will feature the Richmond Symphony and will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

This year, the live concert is on November 29 at 7 p.m. and the virtual event is on December 6.

To purchase tickets and to get more information, visit their website.