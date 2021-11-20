Richmond non-profit to provide free Thanksgiving meals for hundreds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmonders will have the opportunity to get a free Thanksgiving dinner thanks to The Giving Heart non-profit. As in 2020, guests will have several options on how to receive their meals.

The Giving Heart will feed hundreds with a free Thanksgiving meal at the Richmond Convention Center.

"So we’re doing a combination where people can walk thru, they can do curbside pickup and then we also have a limited number of deliveries to senior complexes," Vicki Nelson, the founder of the non-profit, said.

Guests who choose the walk-in option will have access to toiletries and cold weather items like coats, gloves, scarves and canned goods.

Some of these items are still needed. Deliveries can be dropped off to The Giving Heart's office in Rockville until November 21. The office is located at 11527 Primrose Lane.

On November 22 through November 24, people can bring these items down to the convention center no later than 1 p.m. on November 24.

These pre-packaged items will be given out on Thanksgiving Day with meals. IVNA will offer free flu shots and GRTC will be offering free bus rides and van service.

"I really hope that next year we’ll be back to a little bit of normalcy, and we’ll be able to have that fellowship factor that is a very strong component of what we do," Nelson said.

The Giving Heart Thanksgiving Feast is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Masks are required and more information can be found at their website or by calling (804) 749-4726.