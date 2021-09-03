Richmond International Film Fest prepares for tenth year in the River City

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2021 Richmond International Film Festival kicks off on September 7 in the River City.

The event will have more than 160 films from all over the world and 20 bands from all over, including some local bands. There will also be panels and signature community events throughout the city, offering a little something for everyone's taste.

The film guide, VIP special event schedule, and music showcase performances can be found online here.

The historic Byrd Theatre and Bow Tie Movieland Theater are serving as hosts for screenings. The Quirk Hotel and various other venues will serve as hosts for live events.

The event runs through September 12. To purchase advanced tickets and bundle passes to any of these events you can visit the event's website.