Watch
CommunityA List Events

Actions

Richmond International Film Fest prepares for tenth year in the River City

items.[0].videoTitle
The Richmond International Film Festival will begin on September 7 and goes through September 12. The event will provide a mix of films and music.
Richmond International Film Fest prepares for tenth year in the River City
Posted at 9:32 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 21:32:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2021 Richmond International Film Festival kicks off on September 7 in the River City.

The event will have more than 160 films from all over the world and 20 bands from all over, including some local bands. There will also be panels and signature community events throughout the city, offering a little something for everyone's taste.

The film guide, VIP special event schedule, and music showcase performances can be found online here.

The historic Byrd Theatre and Bow Tie Movieland Theater are serving as hosts for screenings. The Quirk Hotel and various other venues will serve as hosts for live events.

The event runs through September 12. To purchase advanced tickets and bundle passes to any of these events you can visit the event's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.