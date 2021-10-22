Richmond Home Show brings experts together under one roof

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Home Show is the one place to find home improvement professionals all under one roof.

For those who just bought a house, are looking to spruce up their space or are just interested in walking around and getting ideas, the Richmond Home Show is the place to be this weekend.

"I think one of the best things to is to come with questions in mind. Come with plans, you can have a layout of your house, I think that's even better. But I think it's important for people to know you can schedule appointments, there's no pressure, you can have them come down, check out your house, whether it's windows, doors, garage doors, roofing, they can help you out here and they can come to visit your home later," Dan DeJaeger, with the home show, said.

The home show offers a little bit for everyone.

"With the pandemic, a lot of people are converting spaces within their home, a lot of people are changing over spare rooms to offices or there seems to be a baby boom. There's a lot of new nurseries coming, a gym to get back in shape, entertainment room or even your backyard, you're throwing in a hot tub, a pool, making your backyard your own oasis," DeJaeger said.

The event runs Friday through Sunday. On Friday, it starts at 11 a.m. and it starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is being held at the Richmond Raceway.

For more information on the event, visit their website or Facebook page.