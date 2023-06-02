'Celebrate' 4-day Richmond Greek Festival that benefits a different charity each day

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Greek Festival is in full swing this weekend to the delight of fans and organizers.

“I’m like the old acropolis, 85!” volunteer George Vithoulkas told CBS 6’s Antionette Essa. He’s been volunteering for more than half of his life, setting up the event and solving problems throughout.

“Then you have to take everything down again safely, and you go back again in your house, and you wait for the next year!” said Vithoulkas.

WTVR Richmond Greek Festival

This 45th annual Richmond Greek Festival is many years in the making. The last was held in 2019.

“We just can't wait to have Richmond back here on our blacktop to celebrate our festival,” said organizer Andrea Junes Baker.

WTVR Richmond Greek Festival

It started with a group of men who wanted to get together and have a festival to celebrate Greek food and Greek faith in the 1970s. What was then a two-day event and small fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital is now a four-day affair benefiting a different local charity each day.

WTVR Richmond Greek Festival

“We’ll have our ala carte lines. We'll have indoor outdoor pastries, our drive thru, cathedral tours and an international bazaar,” said Baker. “Our dancers have been practicing for a year just to get ready to greet Richmond again.”

The family friendly festival goes through Sunday at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 30 Malvern Avenue.

No tickets are required. For more information, visit greekfestival.com.

