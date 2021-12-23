Richmond Forum to bring prominent names to the Altria Theater

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Forum is the largest non-profit speaker series in America and has attracted some of the biggest names in the world, like Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The series will be returning to the Altria Theater in January and will host a number of famous figures.

Five programs will feature 11 speakers, including names like Bob Iger, the former CEO of the Walt Disney Company.

The lineup includes other prominent figures such as feminist icon Gloria Steinem, blind mountaineer and explorer Erik Weihenmayer, a live Intelligence Squared U.S. debate and will end in May with Grammy-award singer Rhiannon Giddens.

For more information, visit their website.

Below, you can find the full line-up of speakers and dates: