Richmond Folk Festival returns to downtown riverfront

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Folk Festival is back to offer attendees three days of entertainment, food and music at Richmond's downtown riverfront.

The region's biggest festival is back this year with an anticipated smaller crowd. Due to the pandemic, there will be a few changes put in place to make the event safe for all.

"So every venue is outside, as many folks know. We're spacing out chairs a little more so people aren't as close together in the chairs. We are asking that folks be a good neighbor and wear a mask, come vaccinated, wash your hands, social distance," () said.

Mask and sanitizing stations will be all across the event. While a few things have changed, the essence of the festival remains the same.

"We still have five open-air stages all along the riverfront and Brown's Island down to the Belle Isle parking lot. It's about four blocks along the downtown Richmond riverfront with music and food and crafts and all sorts of things," () said.

Lecky said that attendees should come ready to enjoy some of the best music they've never heard along with some familiar tunes.

"Saturday night, we've got Rare Essence playing at the dance tent. We've got Taj Weekes, we've got Western Rockabilly, we've got bluegrass, we've got it all," () said.

The event starts on Friday and will run through Sunday. The event also has a pocket guide available.

The festival is free and donations will be accepted.