Richmond event to help kids in the area stay warm this winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Events this weekend in Richmond will offer craft breweries, food trucks, bacon and coats for kids.

Hops in the Park is a one-of-a-kind harvest festival celebrating Virginia agriculture and the history of brewing in the state. The event is on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Henricus Historical Park. The event is free and cashless.

If you like bacon, be sure to visit the 17th Street Market for the RVA Bacon Festival. The event will have more than 40 vendors that include food trucks, arts and crafts, a DJ and a live band. The event is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and attendees will pay as they go for food and drinks. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

CBS6 is also working to help kids in the area stay warm this winter. We are partnering with the Flying Squirrels and Puritan Cleaners for a ballpark warming party at The Diamond on Saturday.

Children's coats are needed for Puritan Cleaners' "Coats For Kids" campaign. Drop off a coat and enjoy live music, food, bounce houses and more.

The warming party is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CBS6 will be going live Saturday morning from The Diamond starting at 7 a.m.