Richmond closes out the summer with music, community events

RICHMOND, Va. -- A set of headphones and a party of your own as well as live music at Dogwood Dell and Pocahontas State Park are both on the calendar for this week in Richmond.

UnlockingRVA is back with another Silent Party within the 17th Street Marketplace.

"So I'm Faith Wilkerson, founder of Unlocking RVA, welcome to the Silent Party. We're here at the 17th Street Market Place and one of the direct reasons why we started the event is to bring people together, so as you can see this is an amazing event."

Those in attendance can reserve sanitized headphones and go where they want in the marketplace which includes restaurants in the area dancing to two local DJs.

The next Silent Party is Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and masks are strongly encouraged. The next event will be Brunch on the Plaza on September 19.

To get more information about both events, visit their website.

The music continues in Byrd Park at the 64th annual Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell. The event will host the City Dance Theater on Friday, Plunky and the Oneness will take the stage on Saturday and Richmond Concert Band will perform on Sunday.

The Latin Jazz Festival and the Afros Fest will return in September. For more information about the free concerts, call the Dell's hotline at (804) 646-DELL.

At Pocahontas State Park, the Pocahontas Premieres Concert Series will continue with a bluegrass festival on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Heritage Amphitheater. The concert series will be followed by two tribute bands with the Latin Ballet of Virginia ending the series in October.

To purchase tickets for Pocahontas Premieres, visit their website.