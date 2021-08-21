Richmond closes out summer with performances, community events

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are plenty of things to see and do around Richmond in the week ahead.

Virginia Credit Union LIVE at Richmond Raceway is continuing to bring top musical acts to the area. The renovated amphitheater is equipped with new amenities including a new stage, speaker system, new landscaping across the seating entrance and new restrooms.

On August 25, guests can see Dropkick Murphys and Rancid with The Bronx at 7 p.m.

Drive-by truckers with special guest Matthew E. White will celebrate its 25th anniversary on August 26 at 8 p.m.

NASCAR playoff weekend will be September 10 and 11. For tickets and more information about all of these events, visit the raceway's website.

CRABS, Beer and Spirits by the James will be returning to Brown's Island. The event is on August 28 starting at noon with all-you-can-eat crabs from 1 to 5 p.m. There will also be other food vendors, live performances, prizes and games.

Social distancing will be observed and the island will have hand sanitizers. Lawn chairs will be allowed but now tents, coolers or outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the event.

Tickers can be purchased online or at Trio, Mama J's or Jackie's restaurant. The event will be held rain or shine.