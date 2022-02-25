Program explores legacy of the Black, Jewish alliance in America

RICHMOND, Va. -- A virtual program exploring the Legacy of the Black and Jewish Alliance in America highlight’s a strong and lasting relationship.

"The main goal is that every community really should learn more about everyone else in their community," David Cohen, the director of the Jewish Community Federation, said.

The organization is an advocate for the Jewish community and an allyship for others. For Black History month, the federation is highlighting a program of shared legacies of the Jewish and Black communities.

“We are trying to explore with this program where has that relationship gone, where is it today, and how we can actually make it even stronger going into the future.”

The virtual program features a panel discussion using the documentary Shared Legacies: African American Jewish Civil Rights Alliance as a focal point.

"It really does chronicle what that was like in the 50s and the 60s for Jewish leaders and Black leaders and civil rights workers to work together side by side," Cohen said.

That work continues today says.

"We are partnering with the Black History Museum as well as the Virginia legislative Black Caucus, Holocaust Museum, a number of Jewish congregations as well as Christian congregation congregations," Cohen said.

The virtual event will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. You can register for the free virtual program here. You can also learn more about the event here.