Outdoor Derby Day 'party with a purpose' helps Richmond group give back

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Derby Day "party with a purpose" outside Bon Secours Training Center on Saturday, May 6 is helping a Richmond group give back to the community, according to organizers.

“PROC foundation stands for professionals reaching out to the community,” Charmayne Vincent, the chair of the foundation, said. "We have been in existence since 1997, with the sole purpose of raising funds to give back to the community."

With that in mind, PROC created a new event to celebrate the Kentucky Derby.

"When we started Derby Day, basically, you know, pre-COVID, eight, nine years ago," Vincent recalled. "There was no one doing anything to celebrate Derby Day, and we were the first to start celebrating Derby Day."

That first has turned into a major fundraiser for the nonprofit.

"As we say, party with a purpose," Vincent said. "Give everybody an opportunity to get together, dress up a little bit, put on a hat if that's your thing, and come out and enjoy the event and celebrate and then we're able to raise funds."

Part of their fundraising efforts supports young men with a beautillion, which includes etiquette classes and college prep.

"How to tie a tie, how to interview for a job, life skills," Vincent explained. "We do college fairs, we take them to visit colleges, all of the things that you would need post-high school."

The group also offers scholarships.

"We just want to be able to give back," Vincent said.

Like the Kentucky Derby, you’ll enjoy food and drinks, music provided by DJ LonnieB and Kelli Lemon, horse-themed games — and the main event.

"We're not going to tape; we're going to show the Kentucky Derby live," Vincent said.

The Derby Day Party 2023 is outside at Bon Secours Training Center on Saturday, May 6. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and everything will kick off at 4p.m., Vincent said.

And since the event is on the field, Vincent has some advice for patrons.

"I would say be comfortable," she said. "It is an outdoor event. I know we all want to look our best. But you might want to just put on some type of shoe that's comfortable. Especially if you want to play some games. Especially if you want to play some games."

Click here for more information about the Derby Day Party 2023.