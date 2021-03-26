PopUp Market coming to The Diamond Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels may be off for now, but there's still a lot going on at The Diamond.

In fact, the PopUp Market will take place every Saturday, beginning April, 10, at The Diamond.

"Think farmers market, think community, fair, think a place to safely go and mingle around with your family, and arts and crafts, food, beer line all those different kinds of things you would see a bazaar," Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Parney Parnell said.

The PopUp Market will be in ballpark's parking lot from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. every Saturday through summer.

"This looks like it’s going to be a wonderful, wonderful thing for the community to come together, I think if we’ve proven anything over COVID, is that the Squirrels and The Diamond are way more than just baseball games," Parnell said.

There will be shorter hours when the Squirrels play at home. The team's home opener is May 4.

Learn more about the upcoming season at SquirrelsBaseball.com. To become a vendor at the PopUp Market, visit RiverCityFestivals.com.

