Popular car show celebrates 10th anniversary in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event that started in California is now celebrating its tenth year in Richmond.

Cars and Coffee originally grew popular in California before quickly spreading all over the country. In Richmond, organizers are celebrating a significant anniversary.

"Starting your day off with a whole bunch of car enthusiasts in an organized lot or a place where we can come and the community around understand what we're doing in which ultimately is cultivating and bringing in more people in the auto community," Kenneth Holder said.

The popular car show is open to anyone.

"It's anybody who's an auto enthusiast and you have a car and you want to share, you've done something to it, you have something special, you want others to see but at the same time, it's all about how much of an enthusiast you are. I've always said from the start, it's not about the car you drive, it's how much of the car enthusiast you are or auto enthusiast," Holder said.

The display of cars can be found every other Saturday at Regency Mall.

"So right now we're meeting right outside the food court every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.," Holder said.

The tenth anniversary included prizes and a variety of cars on display.

"And you can see anything from, you know, your basic Honda that's nicely modified to classic cars or even some of your super high-end cars that are worth millions of dollars. Yeah, we've had a couple of million-dollar cars out so," Holder said.

Holder and his team work with the mall and mall security to provide a safe environment for car owners and patrons and ask that you respect the cars, the owners and the space.

"When you come to the event, come out, enjoy the cars, please don't touch any of the cars. You'll have some people around, some of the owners may even be around and may even let you sit in the car," Holder said. "But for the most, come out, respect the cars, take a look at them, just like any other car show. When you do leave, please do leave in a respectable manner," Holder said.

