Organization hosts projects to support local veterans

RICHMOND, Va. -- The goal of the VFW Auxiliary is to raise awareness of Post 2239 in Colonial Heights and to support local veterans. Right now, they are hosting projects allowing people to support their efforts.

One project is called “Our Walk of Honor” brick sale.

“We’re trying to get anybody who has, people and their family that have military, that served in the military, that are deceased, or still in the military, they can get their names engraved on it with their rank, name, a branch of service and it will be lined up from our flag pole to where our flat top is," says Rena Delvecchio, with the VFW Auxiliary Post 2239 in Colonial Heights.

The second project is called “I’ve Been Flagged”, done in conjunction with Boys Scout Troup 2837 for their Eagle Scout project.

You can purchase 12 flags for a veteran, or anonymously plant the flags in their yard. Both fundraisers cost $25 each. To get more information and purchase bricks or flags call (804) 896-0280