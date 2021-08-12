Numerous arts, music events to be held across Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Numerous art and music events will be happening across Richmond throughout the month of August and into the new year.

Grammy®-nominated group Black Violin features classically trained string players Wil B. on the viola and Kev Marcus on the violin in concert. DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes will be joining the group on stage. Black Violin blends a mix of classical and hip-hop music. Those who are interested can see them perform on Thursday in a 90-minute performance at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education. Doors will open at 7 P.M. and the concert starts at 8 P.M. For tickets, click here.

Violins of Hope in Central Virginia, a new exhibit, tells the stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The moving exhibit is on display at The Holocaust Museum, The Museum of History and Culture and The Black History Museum. As part of the exhibit, there are several concerts and educational programs at each museum. Details can be found here. The exhibit runs through October 24.

The Black History Museum will be hosting the event Wine, Wings & Strings, an evening featuring Kareem Headley. Headley is an accomplished musician playing up to 13 instruments including the violin. Those who attend may hear anything from jazz, pop, R & B, classical to Christian music. Headley may even take to the keys on Jazz Musician Joe Kennedy's piano as a part of the VIRGINIA JAZZ exhibition which has been extended to August 28. Wine, Wings, and Strings will be held on Friday and doors will open at 5 PM. The concert is free but registration is required. Wine and wings will be available for purchase at the event. For tickets and more information, click here.

Comedian Jo Koy will be bringing his “Funny Is Funny World Tour” to Altria Theater on Saturday, January 15 at 8:00 p.m. Pre-sale for tickets will begin at 10 a.m. this Thursday. The code to use for the pre-sale is COMEDY! Regular tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will range from $50.50 to $80.50. In order to purchase tickets, visit Altria's website.

The Southern Soul Music Festival will be held this Saturday and will feature artists such as Tucka, Pokey Bear, Ronnie Bell, Lebrado and Omar Cunningham. Tickets can be purchased here or at the Altria Theater box office. One window at the box office will accept cash for ticket purchases. You can also call (800) 514-ETIX to purchase tickets. In accordance with CDC recommendations, all patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while in the building.

The Wilco and Sleater-Kinney show scheduled for Wednesday, August 18 at Altria Theater has been moved to Brown's Island. The showtime has been changed to 5:45 p.m. and all existing tickets will be honored at the new location. There will be three general admission standing sections based on the price level of the ticket the tickets attendees purchased. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.

RPAA will be presenting a new Legends on Grace series called Nightcaps and Stories. The 90-minute performance will be an up-close and personal cabaret-style series that honors a diverse lineup of Virginia's music artists as they share with audience members their legendary journeys and their passion for their craft. All performances will be accompanied by songs of their pasts. Each artists will be interviewed by popular local hosts in the intimate setting of Rhythm Hall. Artists include Robin and Linda Williams, James "Plunky" Branch, Robbie Schaefer, Andrew Alli and Josh Small, and Desirée Roots. To purchase tickets and learn more details, click here.

JS Affairs Summer Music Series an evening with Maysa will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with guest Julian Vaughan at the Science Museum of Virginia, Thalhimer Pavilion, DMV Drive. For tickets, click here or call (804) 510-9999.

Herald Albright with special guest Selina Albright will be hosting a show on August 29 at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia, Thalhimer Pavilion, DMV Drive. For tickets, click here or call (804) 510-9999.