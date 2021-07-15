New Pamplin Park exhibit explores stories of African Americans who served in Civil War

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Pamplin Historical Park is called one of Virginia's best places to visit by the Travel Channel. Now, people can visit an exhibit that tells the stories of African Americans who served as colored troops during the Civil War.

Pamplin Historical Park sits on 424 acres in Dinwiddie County and offers a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences.

The park recently opened the exhibit “We Fight for Our Rights, Liberty, Justice, and Union”.

"Is the story of the USCT United States Colored Troupes that fought for the union in the American Civil War but it also goes forward tells the story of the African American military members through the 20th century as well," Colin Romanick, who works for the park, said.

The exhibit starts with the story of the enslaved and the road to freedom.

"Some of the USCT obviously were already freedmen, they joined the Union forces when they were able to, others may have been runaways or had managed to get to the Union lines," Romanick said.

Those who visit the park will also learn about African Americans who received the medal of honor during the Civil War.

"There was 24 given to African Americans out of the 1,520 total," Romanick said.

We Fight for Our Rights, Liberty, Justice, and Union” is filled with other stories and you can see and learn about them now through November 30.

The park is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website.