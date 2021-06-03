Monument Avenue 10k to kick off summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands will come together in a community celebration of active living this weekend for the Monument Avenue 10k.

"To make it a community celebration of active living, to walk it, to jog it, to run it, to go for your fastest 10k time, whatever you want to do," Pete Woody with Sports Backers said.

Sports backers call the Monument Avenue 10k the ultimate kickoff to summer, bringing people together safely in not one but two courses.

"Two really well-known beautiful parks, Dorey Park in Eastern Henrico and Byrd Park in the city," Woody said.

This year, the event is introducing something new with the CoStar Group Challenge.

"So with two official courses comes the opportunity to run the 10k on both courses over the course of the four days so you can sign up to do the 10k in both locations and you get a special challenger medal in addition to your 10k finisher medal," Woody said.

Runners can participate by themselves or with a group.

"10k has always been about just sort of setting your goal and achieving your goal so whatever level you're at, level of experience, level you're at, whatever pace you want to go, 10K is really welcoming to that," Woody said.

Woody said that Sports Backers is hopeful that the 10K will get back to normal in 2022 and also discussed the plan for this year's marathon.

"The plan for the VCU Health Richmond Marathon is to be back downtown to have a traditional one one day in downtown Richmond," Woody said.

Registration for the 10k, the virtual option and the kid's one mile is open and can be found at sportsbackers.org.

The courses will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 3 through June 6.