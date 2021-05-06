Monthly block party brings dancing and family fun to Old Towne Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A night of dancing under the stars is coming to Old Towne Petersburg every month.

The family-friendly block party will feature live music and DJs to get the party started.

"Old Towne Petersburg has so many beautiful historic buildings even nice outdoor event venues," said Yvette Ramirez with Capiku Entertainment Management. "So, we figured, hey everybody loves to dance outdoors, lets, you know, focus on some of the businesses in Petersburg. It could be a win-win."

"So we figured once a month you know we’ll bring people out and they can still kind of mingle and still protect their private space," said Christina Taylor with Your Day Entertainment.

Bring your chairs, bring your goodie bags and bring the children so they can learn how to dance!

The first Salsa on the Block is Friday, May 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Rolling Through Antiques parking lot in Old Towne Petersburg.

The event is free, Salsa on the Block masks and T-shirts will be on sale. You can get more information on the Salsa on the Block Facebook page.