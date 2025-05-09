Mommapalooza takes over James River Cellars this Mother's Day weekend in Glen Allen

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — James River Cellars Winery is gearing up for a busy Mother's Day weekend with free events, wine slushies, and family-friendly activities.

"We're just really excited to give Moms an opportunity to celebrate and give back in a small way, and we really hope that you all can join us join us as an upcoming weekend," Sean Denney, Tasting Room Manager at James River Cellars Winery, said.

The winery is located just off Washington Highway and close to Interstate 95.

"We're technically in Glen Allen in Hanover County, but just about a half mile down the road is the line to switch to Henrico. So we are technically in Glenn Allen, right off of Route 1," Denney said.

James River Cellars opened in 2001 and has become a popular destination for wine enthusiasts looking to enjoy a picnic with quality wine.

"We produced over 20 different types of wines. We grow 12 different varietals. Those include ones like Gewürztraminer, Cabernet France, Cabernet Sauvignon, Vidal Blanc, and Chardonnel are some of our biggest crops, oh and Chambourcin, too," Denney said.

For Mother's Day weekend, the winery is hosting "Mommapalooza," a celebration that includes beer service alongside their wine offerings.

"Mommapalooza is just how we're trying to celebrate all the amazing moms in the area," Denney said.

The weekend festivities begin with a Friday night concert, part of a series that runs every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday will feature live music, food trucks, and a specialty strawberry shortcake wine slushy.

"we have a sweet wine, our Montpellier Blush that we'll add a little bit of essentially strawberry daiquiri mix too, and then we'll be served with whipped cream and a vanilla wafer on top. I'm not normally a sweet wine person, but they are delicious," Denney said.

Entry to the Mother's Day weekend events at James River Cellars is free, with visitors only paying for food and drinks.

The winery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"we are very family friendly here at James River. Some wineries don't allow kids or dogs, but with us, the whole crew is welcome. pets are welcome, kids are welcome, and we try to be more accessible and family friendly winery," Denney said.

Amelia Day Festival

Other weekend events in the area include the 40th annual Amelia Day Festival on Saturday, May 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the historic Courthouse Square.

The festival celebrates Amelia County's 290th birthday with live music, food trucks, car shows, and over 200 vendors.

Free parking with shuttle rides will be available from Amelia County High School every 20 minutes starting at 9:30 a.m.

On Sunday, the Richmond Concert Band will present their "Music Without Words" Mother's Day Concert at Agecroft Hall at 6 p.m.

The free event invites attendees to bring picnic baskets, blankets, and lawn chairs.

