Mini-Greek Festival, a Richmond family tradition, continues Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the Spring of 2022, the annual Greek Festival was canceled, a disappointment to many.

“It's our Richmond family that we celebrate with each year and not being able to do it and 20 and 21 was a bit of a heartbreak, but we're thrilled to have that back in June. And we're knocking the rust off the mini-festival as well. And having that this coming weekend.”

And we won't have to wait until June of 2023 for a Greek Festival. Angelo Phillos is with Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, the site where it all began.

“Fifty years ago, around 1976 was a small two-day festival introducing food and culture, from the Richmond Greek Orthodox community to the Richmond greater community and it grew and grew from there. “

What started as an outreach event now draws hundreds every year.

“We could have never imagined how large it would become. We did all the cooking ourselves. We created a two-day event for the community. “

And as volunteers and leadership evolved over the years, it grew and grew into what we know is the major Greek Festival.

But the focus this weekend is on the Mini-Greek Festival.

“I mean, everything was here custom-made by our church family. It was about Greek orthodoxy. It was about food. It was about music“ says Phillos.

It was about sharing the Greek culture with the Richmond community and to make it happen this year, some changes had to be made.

“So we have our signature dishes the pasticcio on moussaka pans we also have chicken and pork souvlaki, we have spanakopita, Tiropita, all of our wonderful pastries, dolmades, and Greek salads.”

Other changes include the absence of vendors, the drive-thru, and live music.

“And our beloved Loukoumades you'll have to come to see us next June between the first and the fourth.”

And why is that with that particular food?

“So Loukoumades essentially is our fried, It's almost like a fried donut. And all those fries are held outside at the big festival. And we don't have a setup or capacity to do that inside for the mini-festival.”

So, it's more of a safety issue. Absolutely.

There will be wine and beer and non-alcoholic drinks. And if you don't want to dine in, you can order online.

We love it. We love Richmond. We love throwing this party. We absolutely are thrilled that we can do this again this year. And we cannot wait to come together with the community.

And keep in mind that it is a smaller festival, so bring your patience.

“We've managed the messaging that we don't have outside seating. It's not a four-day party.

It's not the drive-through. But we're expecting some lines. We're expecting some weight. And we're ready. “

And if you've been to any events this year, and large groups, you can just see how overjoyed everyone is to be together again. And we miss it terribly. And we're so excited to have it back “ says Phillos.

Over the years, the Cathedral has donated about $350,000 to more than 50 charities.

The Mini-Greek Festival is Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at 30 Malvern Avenue in Richmond. Click here for more information.