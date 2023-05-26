🇺🇸Memorial Day events across Central Virginia pay tribute to fallen heroes

RICHMOND, Va. -- A number of events are taking place across Central Virginia to commemorate Memorial Day, May 29. We've also included some weekend events taking place as well.

Commonwealth of Virginia’s Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. – Noon

621 S. Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Visit the Virginia War Memorial on this important holiday to celebrate, honor and remember all those who have given their lives in service to our country. If you plan to attend In-person, you’re advised to arrive early and plan time to park and find a seat.

The ceremony will stream live on Facebook and will also be broadcast live on WTVR-TV CBS 6.1 and 6.3 or WTVR.com/live2 .

Click here for more information about the event.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Glendale National Cemetery

Monday, May 29, 9 a.m.

8301 Willis Church Road, Richmond, VA 23231

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/glendale.asp

Memorial Day Ceremony at Fort Harrison National Cemetery

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

8620 Varina Road, Richmond, VA 23231

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/ftharrison.asp

Memorial Day Ceremony at Seven Pines National Cemetery

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m.

400 E Williamsburg Rd, Sandston, VA

https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/nchp/sevenpines.asp

Sandston Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29, 1 – 4 p.m.

11 J B Finley Rd, Sandston, VA

Celebrate Memorial Day with a parade through Sandston and live music, activities, and exhibits at Sandston Memorial Recreation Center

The parade starts on Williamsburg Road where it intersects with Beulah Road. The route proceeds west and disbands at North Confederate Avenue.

A block party is scheduled from 2-4 pm at the Sandston Recreation Area on JB Finley Street.

For more information, visit https://henrico.us/calendar/sandston-parade-2023/

American Flag Exchange

Ongoing, call before arrival

Woody Funeral Homes and Nelsen Funeral Homes

Exchange old, torn, or soiled American flags for a free, new 3’ by 5’ flag. Your retired flag will be given proper disposal in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code under the auspices of The Virginia War Memorial.

Woody Funeral Homes are located at:

• 1771 North Parham Road in Henrico County

• 1020 Huguenot Road in Midlothian

• 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville

Nelsen Funeral Homes are located at:

• 4650 South Laburnum Avenue in Richmond

• 412 South Washington Hwy in Ashland

For more information, call 804-288-3013.

Concerts at the Tin Pan

Saturday, May 27, 8 p.m. - James “Saxsmo” Gates

Sunday, May 28, 7 p.m. - Marcus Johnson

8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, VA 23229

For more information, visit https://tinpanrva.com/

34th Annual Upper Mattaponi Tribe Pow Wow

Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

13476 King William Road, King William, VA 23086

The Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe is centered in King William County. Today the Upper Mattaponi own over 400 acres of land and are a proud and humble people of strong character and values, with much optimism and hope for the future.

The public is invited to visit the Tribal Land this weekend for food, fellowship, cultural experiences and more.

For more information, visit https://umitribe.org/pow-wow/

“Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience” at Science Museum of Virginia

Opens Saturday, May 27, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2500 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23220

Using hands-on and large-scale interactive exhibits and multimedia components, Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience explores the solutions that will shape our future in space. This touring exhibition gives you a glimpse of the challenges and triumphs of space journeys, and the extraordinary conditions of human space travel.

For more information, visit https://smv.org/ or call 804.864.1400.

Harbor Blast Concert Series - Reggae at the Rivah Festival

Sunday, May 28, 2 p.m.

1604 Fine Street, Prince George, VA 23875

Enjoy the longest running concert series in Virginia and help raise funds for Off the Chain Animal Rescue.

Sunday’s Reggae at the Rivah Festival will feature multiple live bands and food trucks.

Bring folding chairs or a blanket. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Kids get in free with a parent. Parking is also free! Please, no pets.

For more information, visit this site.

