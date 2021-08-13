Local non-profit's fundraiser to support youth LGBTQ community

RICHMOND, Va. -- Springtime in the Summer is a free community fair, watch party and a fundraiser for a local non-profit that supports youth members of the LGBTQ community.

Side by Side is a 30-year old LGBTQ Youth organization for those ages 11 to 20. Three decades later, the organization is still making a difference.

"Our mission is to create supportive communities where Virginia’s LGBTQ youth can define themselves, belong and flourish," Rev. Dr. Lacette Cross said.

The organizations’ fundraiser, Springtime in the Summer, which is usually held in the spring, is their largest event. The outdoor in-person community fair and virtual watch party features Side by Side youth, staff, entertainers, performers and special guests.

"And we’re excited to have Rosario Dawson share words to our Springtime audience, and again this is our annual fundraiser so everything that people get to experience through the broadcast will be to help us raise money and our goal for this year is $30,000," Cross said.

While the event is free, guests will be able to make donations both in-person and online. There will be vendors, food trucks, beer and wine, music and partners that include Safe Space RVA’s Pop-Up Market.

"They curate what they call safe space market where it is centered on LGBTQ, non-binary, BIPOC owned small businesses," Cross said.

The theme of this year's fundraiser is You Are Loved.

"We want our LGBTQ youth to know that there is a community that loves them, that we have all been through a hard year and we wanted to come and celebrate with one another and to do this in the most safest way possible," Cross said.

The fundraiser is on Saturday at 6 p.m. with the community fair in Diversity Richmond’s parking lot and the watch party inside at 8:30 p.m.

Those interested can also find the fundraiser on Side by Side's YouTube and Facebook pages. For more information, visit their website.