Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden now open 7 days a week: 'We're really going to be celebrating'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is alive and ready for visitors this spring with hours from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m daily.

While reservations are required, the hours mark a return to the 50-acre garden and conservatory's pre-pandemic hours.

"Oh, so ready for spring," Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden's Public Relations & Marketing Director Beth Monroe said. "We really are and here at the garden things are starting to bloom and we expect more of that in the coming weeks."

The garden is now opened seven days a week, and with more than 50 acres of garden space, there is a lot coming up.

"This year we have M&T Bank Restore: the Healing Power of Nature," Monroe explained. "We’re really going to be celebrating that healing power of nature and the opportunity for people to restore, to be re-energized, to be rejuvenated just like spring."

Additionally, there is the A Million Blooms in April, Peek-A-Bloom Easter weekend with Peter Rabbit, the plant sale April 30 – May 1 and Mother's Day.

With the increase in capacity, social distancing efforts will remain in effect. Reservations are still required.

To purchase tickets and get more information, visit info LewisGinter.org.