Lewis Ginter bonsai exhibit to feature trees as old up to 100 years old

RICHMOND, Va. -- Take a visit to the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to explore The Art of Bonsai and see bonsai trees up close.

"So basically what makes it a Bonsai is that it's in a pot for one thing and then it's trained and pruned to look like a large tree, almost raised like a child kind of, sort of yeah a lot of love goes into it constant care in order to maintain this look," Ryan Olsen with Lewis Ginter said. "So the sizes vary it just depends on the tree, they can be small like this one, fits in the palm of your hand or they could be you know like this and they're constantly growing, they're constantly wanting you to know changing and moving out of their shape."

There are 50 trees throughout the entire exhibit and all are from the private collection of Bob and Todd Stewart out of Ladysmith.

The show is available throughout the entire month of February and will open next Monday and will close at the end of the mobth.

Well just that this is a collection from you know a lot of love goes into these trees and we're just so proud that we can display them here," Olsen said.

For more information, visit Lewis Ginter's website.