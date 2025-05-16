Lebanese Food Festival marks 40 years with authentic cuisine and culture

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — The Lebanese Food Festival is celebrating four decades of sharing culture, community and cuisine with Richmond-area residents this weekend at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen.

For Theresa Shibley, the festival represents a family tradition spanning generations.

"I personally have had four generations out here working, and it's beloved, and love the community, we love what it does to pull our community together," Shibley said. "We love the community. We love the food, Lebanese people, very hospitable. If you come to anybody's house, you're gonna eat, and that's the same way we feel here."

Nicole Sawyer has grown up with the festival, taking on various roles throughout the years.

"I started dancing, and then I actually taught the dancers, and now I've been promoted to help out in the kitchen," Sawyer said.

Both women emphasize the dedication that goes into making the event special for attendees.

"A lot of love, a lot of fun, a lot of food. We've worked really hard, so hope this is a success for all the people that want to come out," Sawyer said.

The festival features live music, dancing, a kids' corner and, of course, authentic Lebanese cuisine. Among the most popular offerings is the Zalabia, described as "little homemade donuts."

"We have the traditional grape leaves, Shish kebab, shawarma, all the pies are favorites of everybody. We have four different kinds of pies, spinach, meat, feta, and cheese," Shibley said.

Organizers recommend arriving early to secure parking, as the event tends to draw large crowds.

"When you come here, we feel like you're coming to our home and we want to, to feed you and experience our culture and show you our love with our food," Shibley said.

The 40th annual Lebanese Food Festival runs through Sunday at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen. Admission is free, and attendees who take the shuttle from the Markel Office Building will receive free pastry.

