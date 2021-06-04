Fireworks, live music, and history highlight Juneteenth Celebration in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Fireworks, live music, food, and historical exhibits will help Henrico County celebrate Juneteenth on Saturday, June 19, at Dorey Park. There will also be games like hoop rolling, lawn bowling, sack racing, and inflatable slides.

The inaugural county celebration will observe June 19, 1865, or the end of slavery under President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

"[It is the day] a Union general delivered word to slaves in Texas that they had been freed," a spokesperson for the county said. "Juneteenth also is known as Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day."

The event is free and open to the public and is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Henrico County is proud to invite the community to come together as we celebrate Juneteenth and spotlight its significance in American history,” Neil Luther, Henrico County Director of Recreation & Parks, said. “Our celebration of Juneteenth joins Red, White and Lights – our award-winning celebration of the Fourth of July – as signature community events that help make Henrico such a wonderful place to live. We hope residents and their families will use these special events to build strong traditions and lasting memories.”

More details on the celebration, including what to bring and directions to the park are right here.

Dorey Park is located at 2999 Darbytown Road.

Event Timeline

1 p.m. – Gates open

1:20 p.m. – HCPS Black Student Union performs “NO CHAINS”

1:35 p.m. – “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

2 p.m. – Elegba Folklore Society

3 p.m. – Bak N Da Day

4:15 p.m. – Happiness Dance Studios

1 p.m. -5 p.m. – Vendor fair, activities for kids, roaming historical interpreters, car club expo

5 p.m. – Ezibu Muntu

6:15 p.m. – “Evolution of a Black Girl,” a performance by Morgan McCoy

7:30 p.m. – Plunky & Oneness

9 p.m. – Fireworks Finale