Jazz Café highlights packed events calendar at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Experience the Jazz Café at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
RICHMOND, Va. — The Dominion Energy Jazz Café at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) has been a weekly event since 2010, featuring jazz artists to engage the community and showcase both art and music.

Held every Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cochrane Atrium, it encourages dancing and camaraderie.

The event's slogan, "Bright Moments," honors the late jazz multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

Additionally, the VMFA hosts the 20th anniversary of China Fest on February 8, a free event celebrating Chinese cultural history from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

