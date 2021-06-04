Innsbrook returns with concert season for first time since 2019

INNSBROOK, Va. -- Innsbrook Pavilion, known for its live music, is returning with a new concert season and events people have come to love.

"We have a little double meaning there right, we’re uncorking the 2021 season with this event and then literally Uncorking wine Uncapping beer so that we can all gather again have some fun," Yvonne Mastromano with Innsbrook said.

Innsbrook Uncorked and Uncapped is a new event for the 2021 season at the Innsbrook Pavilion. Mastromano says that it’s the first big event there since 2019. The June 5 event has all things people have come to love about Innsbrook."

"We have great live music, we have food trucks coming, we have wine, canned cocktails, beer some craft beer, and it’s gonna be a really good time," Mastromano said.

It also includes the Noble app, a new way to purchase cocktails.

"So this way you’re not standing in line for your ticket, you just download that app, work it out, go straight to the bar, you have to go to wrist banding first, and then you go to the bar get your drink and you’re good," Mastromano said.

Next on the schedule at the Pavilion is the annual Taste of Virginia on June 26.

"And that’s the event where we celebrate the food, the amazing food of Virginia as well as the wine and the craft beer we will have live music for that too and a grand finale of fireworks," Mastromano said.

"So after taste of Virginia then we go into our concert season, and we’re going to announce the entire lineup for the summer on June 7 and we open the season on July 7 and those concerts are all on Wednesdays, July, August, and September 5 pm to 9 pm at the Innsbrook Pavilion," Mastromano said.

Tickets at Innsbrook will be $10 for general admission and $30 for VIP. For concerts, bigger name acts may cost a few bucks more. You’ll find all the information at innsbrook.com.