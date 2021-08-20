Iconic performers on Altria Theater's upcoming schedule

RICHMOND, Va. -- There's no shortage of entertainment and concerts to check out in Richmond at the Altria Theater.

Santana's "Blessings and Miracles" Tour at Woodstock. For decades, Carlos Santana has churned out hit after hit with his performance at Woodstock in 1969 to his groundbreaking album Supernatural.

The ten-time Grammy Award winner will be performing at the Altria Theater on September 14. The doors for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Comedian Jo Koy, as seen in his Netflix specials, will be bringing his Funny is Funny World Tour to the Altria Theater on January 15, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Patti LaBelle will be performing with The Whisperers on October 16. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

