How Prince tribute band is helping area artists

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Prince tribute band is holding a virtual concert this Friday to help Central Virginia artists struggling because of the pandemic.

"I was going crazy and I needed something to do," said Anthony Cosby Jr., who came up with the idea for "I Would Die 4 U!: A Musical Tribute to PRINCE!"

Cosby is no stranger to the stage, but everything dried up for him and others in the arts. So the concert is one way he hopes to provide a some financial support for his colleagues.

"It was the main source of all of their stress during the pandemic, so I said why not raise money with the show and then donate half of it to colleagues who were struggling as well," Cosby explained.

The benefit has already created 25 jobs, which is good news since many musicians and artists have been out of work since the pandemic began.

Cosby called the show a "beast," from the number of songs he will be performing to the costumes to the lighting and camera angles.

"Everything is its own production," Cosby said. "I’m doing 23 songs….. it was very hard trying to get some of the good ones in there."

Tickets are $10 to the virtual concert Friday, March 19 at 7 p.m Click here for more information.

