How you can help Fox Elementary replace books lost in school fire

RICHMOND, Va. -- While community support for William Fox Elementary School has been overwhelming since a fire destroyed the Richmond school, there is still a need for books. The Fox PTA is hopeful a drive-thru book drive on Saturday, February 26, will help replenish the reading reserves.

"We'll be hosting a Book Drive-Thru at First Baptist Church and it'll be from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.," President William Fox Elementary PTA Katie Ricard said. "People can come through, drive-thru, just open up their doors and donate any books that they have for us."

Those who cannot make the drive-thru can donate money online that the PTA will use to buy books.

"If you still can't make the drive-thru but you have some books you would like to donate to us, we do have book drops set up around the Fan and the Museum District," Ricard said. "Those addresses are listed on our website for that."

First Baptist Church is located at 2709 Monument Avenue in Richmond.