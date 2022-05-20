How this cornhole tournament will help Richmond cancer patients

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Annual Cornhole Challenge is back for a fun, competitive event where players of all skill levels will compete for the title of 2022 RVA Cornhole Champion.

“We wanted an event that everyone could participate in, and that it could be a family-friendly event and something that we could do outside,” says Chris Williams, Executive Director of CancerLinc, the sponsors of the event.

Williams says all funds raised will benefit cancer patients in the Richmond area.

“Our focus is helping local cancer patients with the financial and legal obstacles that may come along with the cancer diagnosis.”

CancerLinc was created after two local attorneys battling their own cancer diagnosis met several challenges including mounting bills and insurance denials.

“And they realized that even though they had good insurance, that there must be other folks out there that who were dealing with the same issues because of cancer and needed assistance," Williams said.

For 25 years, CancerLinc has worked with local cancer treatment centers and partners and attorneys and financial advisors.

“In general though, you really like you want an oncologist to be treating you for your cancer, you really need a specialist when it comes to legal issues and these big financial planning issues," says Stacey Tatum, an Oncologist Nurse Manager with Bon Secours, one of several health systems partners working with CancerLinc.

CancerLinc’s staff and vast network of attorneys and financial professionals work daily to ensure that no cancer patient goes without necessary support services.

The Central Virginia-based non-profit connects cancer patients and their families with legal assistance and financial and community resources and once the connection is made it can be life-changing.

The impact is greater when barriers are eliminated.

“Really they do better, and they are able once that treatment is over, they don't have to be bankrupt. And they have a job you know so they’re able to thrive even after they’ve been treated” says Stacey Tatum.

CancerLinc's Cornhole Challenge is on May 21st from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Stadium.

Teams can still register at CancerLinc.org or before the competition starts Saturday.

Spectators are encouraged to come and the event is free and open to the public.

Beverages, food, and free parking will be available. A kids' play area is provided for free. Trophies are provided to top tournament winners.