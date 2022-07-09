RICHMOND, Va. -- Sheilah Belle “The Belle” is the mid-day personality and the voice you hear on weekdays from 10 to 3 on PRAISE 104.7.

Belle is also the creator and producer of the 12th annual Gospel Music Fest with “The Belle”. The festival is a part of the City of Richmond’s Festival of Arts at Dogwood Dell.

Belle says she was given the opportunity to create an event where local and national gospel artists can be featured. The response was overwhelming.

“We had so many people, there were thousands of people, not only in the bowl, behind the bowl, down to the Boulevard on the other side of the boulevard, over by the dog park and over by the Carolina,” says Belle.

The award-winning radio personality says the festival is built-in love and that love would carry her through a bout with breast cancer and the death of her husband only two months after they were married.

Today, Belle is cancer-free and excited about the 12th annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle on Sunday at Dogwood Dell starting at 5 pm.

The event features local artists like Mervin Mayo and Donte McCutchen, Earl Bynum and regional and national artists like JOKIA, Eric Wadell & Abundant Life, Mary Glover and the Gospel Sensation and many more.

For more details, visit the following links:

