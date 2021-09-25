How Richmonders can virtually support children in need

RICHMOND, Va. -- A walk for children, a fundraiser for a beloved Richmond singer and a fiddler's event are all on tap in the days to come in Richmond.

Those in the community have the opportunity to support children by participating in the annual Walk for Children, formally Four Miles for Kids. This year’s event is virtual so you can walk, stroll or roll from anywhere and it is open to anyone.

This event is a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, serving the most critical needs of children.

"And I just think the fact that you know the Children's Hospital Richmond at VCU is so unique in the fact that it doesn't turn away anybody you know any patient any family that walks through the doors we are going to find a way to help them," said Vaughan Clark, the Special Events Coordinator.

You can register for Walk for Children in advance or on the day of, the walk is September 25, you’ll find details by visiting their website.

A fundraiser for a beloved Richmond R&B singer is being sponsored by his local community.

Carlton Blount, a member of the Legendary R&B group The Main Ingredient, has serenaded many over the years. He’s performed with The Temptations, Patti Labelle, Michael Bolton, the late Grover Washington Jr., at the 2nd Street Festival and in many cities near and far.

Blount has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He suffered a stroke and is also dealing with other medical conditions. The drive-thru fundraiser is to help with medical bills and other expenses. The event is on Sunday, September 26 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Second Baptist Church on Idlewood Avenue.

For donations and more information, you can reach out to Russell Bennett at 804-334-1257.

Dogwood Dell will come alive once again this weekend for the Richmond International Fiddler’s Convention. The event is Saturday from 12 pm to 9 p.m. with workshops, concerts and dancing. It is free and masks are encouraged.