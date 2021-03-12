How Virginia is honoring veterans during Women’s History Month

RICHMOND, Va. -- While March is Women’s History Month, March 14 - 20 is Virginia Women Veterans Week.

More than 108,000 women veterans live in Virginia. One of those women is Beverly Vantull.

Vantull retired from the Army after she served two duties in Iraq.

"I enjoy being able to meet new people and wear my baseball caps, and this weekend I was wearing it and people were like thank you for your service," Vantull said. "they’re honoring the sacrifice that I made, I could have in my two deployments not made it home."

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services will honor women veterans at a virtual summit starting March

The summit will feature several programs, including, Brave Women Warriors Grit & Grace and a story of unsung heroes, a World War II unit of all African American women veterans in the army, the 6 Triple 8 (6888th) Postal Battalion.

Click here to register and get more information about the summit.