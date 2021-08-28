Historic Chesterfield fair returns after missing year due to COVID

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield County Fair has been a tradition since 1911 until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be canceled last year. However, this year, the gates are open once again.

The fair is back at the county fairgrounds located at 10001 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.

The event offers rides, fried foods, rodeos, parades, the Heritage Village and a day to honor first responders.

Here are a couple of special days and events to know about:

Be A Giver Day - Thursday, September 2

Chesterfield County Employee Day - Monday, August 30 - Chesterfield County employees get in for half price on an adult ticket only with county ID. Gate Purchases Only! No online sales.

Military Appreciation Day - Sunday, August 29 - All retired & active Military with military ID get in free.

Nightly Special - After 9 p.m. - $5 Adult Ticket

Tuesday Kid's Day - Tuesday, August 31

Wednesday Night Special Family Pack - Wednesday, September 1

Public Safety Day - Saturday, August 28

The fair runs through September 4. For more information, visit the fair's website.