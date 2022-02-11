Henrico Pet Expo to have things for all pets and pet lovers alike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico event this weekend will celebrate pets and pet lovers alike.

The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is back and longtime volunteer and Vice President Melissa Golden says the expo is full of things for pets and pet lovers.

“So we have contests and puppy races, demonstrations, music all kinds of things," Melissa Golden, Vice President Henrico Humane Society, said. "There’s a lure course, we’re gonna have some pet photographers, there’s a kids area, where kids can do all kinds of crafts.

Kids will also have the chance to adopt a stuffed animal at the event.

The expo will also have a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

"This is the first year we’ve done a 50/50 raffle and we have a thousand tickets, so if we sell all 1,000 tickets, that means the winner gets $5,000 and so does Henrico Humane Society," Golden said. "And we rescue both dogs and cats and all our animals stay in foster homes until they are adopted and like you said we are run entirely by volunteers," Golden said.

CBS 6 Greg McQuade is one of those volunteers and he will be returning as the emcee for the 15th year.

The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Richmond Raceway Complex.

You can buy tickets in advance or at the door. If you can’t make it to the expo, you can still donate or buy a raffle ticket by visiting the humane society's website.